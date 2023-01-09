Dr. Boeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD
Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Boeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boeck's Office Locations
-
1
Child Neurology Consultants of Austin1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 494-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boeck?
We scheduled an appt for my son and it was a complicated case. The reason for visit didn’t fully capture what we were needing to address with my son’s multiple issues. The appt was initially scheduled as a telemedicine visit however Dr Boeck was responsive and helped us reschedule appt to be in-person and ultimately to address areas of concern. It pushed our appt out but it was worth the wait. When we arrived, Dr was very familiar with our case and was very thorough in his questioning and evaluation. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1013182955
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boeck works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.