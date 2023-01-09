See All Pediatric Neurologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5.0 (32)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD

Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. 

Dr. Boeck works at Child Neurology Consultants of Austin in Cedar Park, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Neurology Consultants of Austin
    1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 494-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2023
    We scheduled an appt for my son and it was a complicated case. The reason for visit didn’t fully capture what we were needing to address with my son’s multiple issues. The appt was initially scheduled as a telemedicine visit however Dr Boeck was responsive and helped us reschedule appt to be in-person and ultimately to address areas of concern. It pushed our appt out but it was worth the wait. When we arrived, Dr was very familiar with our case and was very thorough in his questioning and evaluation. Thank you so much!
    Debbie Gauna — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • 1013182955
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boeck works at Child Neurology Consultants of Austin in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boeck’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.