Dr. Ryan Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Boone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Boone, MD
Dr. Ryan Boone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boone works at
Dr. Boone's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Medical Center5258 DIJON DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boone?
Staff was very friendly and professional. Excellent job explaining Test results . Will definitely recommend to family and friends.
About Dr. Ryan Boone, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902891476
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone works at
Dr. Boone has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boone speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.