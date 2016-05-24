Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Bowman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Bowman, MD
Dr. Ryan Bowman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Bowman works at
Dr. Bowman's Office Locations
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6210
Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 604-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very considerate explained everything in the procedure very friendly. I highly recommend him as a very efficient and good bedside manners.
About Dr. Ryan Bowman, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477766855
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.