Overview

Dr. Ryan Brandt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Brandt works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Scotts Valley, CA, Watsonville, CA, Freedom, CA and Aptos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.