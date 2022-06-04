Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD
Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Brannon works at
Dr. Brannon's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brannon?
I've seen Dr. Brannon a few times. He is incredibly thoughtful and detail oriented. The best bedside manner, and he guides you through decision-making with ease. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184887937
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brannon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brannon works at
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.