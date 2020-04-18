Dr. Ryan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group Inc.5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 220, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 277-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Brown via Tele-visit. He was excellent in listening to me and my issue, and we discussed alternative medication therapies. He was very knowledgable, understanding, and had excellent "tele-medicine" manner. As an RN, I wouldn't hesitate in recommending him.
About Dr. Ryan Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
