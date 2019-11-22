Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD
Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Calfee works at
Dr. Calfee's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
2
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4000
-
3
Washington University14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calfee?
Has been very helpful to me with my hand issues both in diagnosis, treatment and follow up
About Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548212764
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calfee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calfee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calfee works at
Dr. Calfee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calfee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calfee speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Calfee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calfee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.