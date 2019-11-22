Overview of Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD

Dr. Ryan Calfee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Calfee works at Washington Univ Orthopaedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.