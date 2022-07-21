See All Podiatrists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Merritt Island, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM

Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cantwell works at Kevin M Lynch DPM & Ryan Cantwell DPM in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cantwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin M Lynch DPM & Ryan Cantwell DPM
    260 FORTENBERRY RD, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 454-6333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kevin M Lynch DPM & Ryan Cantwell DPM
    1655 Jess Parrish Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 269-8333
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Cantwell for a bad wound. He has been absolutley wonderful. He has gone above and beyond for me. I would highly recomend him.
    Cindy Walker — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM
    About Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881057321
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

