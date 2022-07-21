Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Cantwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Kevin M Lynch DPM & Ryan Cantwell DPM260 FORTENBERRY RD, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 454-6333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kevin M Lynch DPM & Ryan Cantwell DPM1655 Jess Parrish Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 269-8333MondayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
I have been seeing Dr. Cantwell for a bad wound. He has been absolutley wonderful. He has gone above and beyond for me. I would highly recomend him.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881057321
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- California School of Podiatric Medicine
