Dr. Ryan Chastant, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Chastant, MD
Dr. Ryan Chastant, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Chastant's Office Locations
Acadian Hearing Balance Center
1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 201A, Lafayette, LA 70503
(337) 205-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor I would recommend his services
About Dr. Ryan Chastant, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Lsu
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
