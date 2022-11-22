Dr. Ryan Chauffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Chauffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Chauffe, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Sabine County Hospital.
Dr. Chauffe works at
Locations
-
1
CIS at Lafayette General443 Heymann Blvd Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8429
-
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Gainesville East Office4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Gainesville West Office1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 752-0515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Sabine County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauffe?
I was so fortunate to connect with Dr. Chauffe. I had some heart rhythm issues that were very concerning. He was thorough and thoughtful. He was kind and communicated well. He gave me options and allowed me to be a part of the decision making process. Fantastic doctor and I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Ryan Chauffe, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376741736
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Florida
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauffe works at
Dr. Chauffe has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.