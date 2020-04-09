Overview of Dr. Ryan Chen, MD

Dr. Ryan Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Marietta, GA and Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.