Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Resurgens Orthopaedics2230 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 300, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 592-4424
Canton1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 200, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 505-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Acworth4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 309G, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 491-5481
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
during a fall I tore the rotator cuff in left and right shoulders. Dr. Chen operated on both . Operation went perfectly. 2 years later I am good as new. I can play basketball with my son, tennis with my daughter and yoga with my wife. Excellent surgeon. I have recommended Dr. Chen to my friends and I recommend him to the reader of this review as well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427109313
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Emory University
- University of Virginia
