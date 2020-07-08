Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD
Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen's Office Locations
- 1 9301 W 74th St # 130, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
- 2 6201 College Blvd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 831-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
Dr. Christensen and his staff have all gone above and beyond to make my experience as best as it can considering my circumstances as a diabetic that go along with my eyes.
About Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790999654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Macular Edema, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.