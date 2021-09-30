See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Muncie, IN
Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD

Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Cieply works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Muncie, IN with other offices in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cieply's Office Locations

    3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 284-7738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    706 N River Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 664-2671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr cieply was very thorough and attentive. Answers all my questions and concerns. Took plenty of time with me. Would highly recommend.
    Kent fields — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083878219
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cieply is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cieply has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cieply has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cieply has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cieply on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cieply. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cieply.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cieply, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cieply appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

