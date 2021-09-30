Overview of Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD

Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Cieply works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Muncie, IN with other offices in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.