Dr. Ryan Cmejrek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Cmejrek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.
Carepointe PC99 E 86th Ave Ste A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2617
R Rao MD1400 S Lake Park Ave Ste 500, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 738-2617
Carpointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Center801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 302, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The office wait time is a little long, but is well worth it! Dr. Cmejrek is a brilliant mind ans is quite knowledgeable. His staff and he are very professional! He is actually there to provide necessary care and to not just blow smoke. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Cmejrek. He is trustworthy and I am confident in his care and expertise wholeheartedly! He is AWESOME!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1710986765
- Case Western Reserve University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Cmejrek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cmejrek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cmejrek has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cmejrek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cmejrek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cmejrek.
