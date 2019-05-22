Overview of Dr. Ryan Cmejrek, MD

Dr. Ryan Cmejrek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Cmejrek works at Care Pointe ENT/Sinus Center in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN, Munster, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.