Dr. Ryan Coon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ryan Coon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, CO.
Dr. Coon works at
Locations
Boulder County Smiles1140 W South Boulder Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 764-5706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oak Meadows Village Dental6145 Firestone Blvd, Firestone, CO 80504 Directions (720) 764-5707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very great experience with Dr. Coon. Very knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Ryan Coon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902467475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coon.
Dr. Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.