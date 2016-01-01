See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Ryan Cooper, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Ryan Cooper, MD

Dr. Ryan Cooper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. 

Dr. Cooper works at Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Navy
    6000 W Highway 98, Pensacola, FL 32512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 505-7122

Muscle Weakness
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Cellulitis
Muscle Weakness
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Ryan Cooper, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326451568
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Cooper works at Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, FL.

Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

