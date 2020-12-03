Overview of Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD

Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Couchman works at Mercy Clinic in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.