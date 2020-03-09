See All Podiatric Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM

Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Culver works at Healthpointe Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Corona, CA, Ontario, CA, Garden Grove, CA, Temecula, CA, Perris, CA and Colton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe
    5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-8394
  2. 2
    Healthpointe
    1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 272-1400
  3. 3
    Ontario Office
    754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 460-4155
  4. 4
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 903-1100
  5. 5
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 699-5282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Perris Clinic
    2226 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Perris, CA 92571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 657-1400
  7. 7
    Healthpointe
    290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 672-1861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2020
    Wonderful Dr. Broke my foot 2x. In my 50s. Felt good from moment I walked in. Office Staff amazing. Wait time less than a grocery line. Fast expert teeatment. Talked in plain language. Always told the truth. I would highly recommend . And I am not one to leave reviews.
    Frank Williamson — Mar 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM
    About Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134382203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Culver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

