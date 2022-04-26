Overview

Dr. Ryan De Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.



Dr. De Lee works at Eugene Gastroenterology Cnslts in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.