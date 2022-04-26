Dr. Ryan De Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan De Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan De Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Locations
Eugene Gastroenterology Consultants PC3355 Riverbend Dr Ste 500, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 868-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. DeLee for both my endoscopy and colonoscopy visits over the past five years. Besides being a superb physician and surgeon, he is truly one of the nicest guys I have ever met. He is caring, compassionate, funny and has a stellar bedside manner. I feel extremely blessed that he is my GI doctor....absolutely five stars.
About Dr. Ryan De Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104920693
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
