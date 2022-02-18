See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD

Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Dobbs works at Saddle Rock Institute in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddle Rock Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery Pllc
    7380 S Gartrell Rd, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3926

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Triwest
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Dobbs, is very knowledgeable in his field. He performed reconstructive jaw surgery on my son. Dr. Dobbs kept us informed and has worked with us leading up to this surgery for two years. We couldn’t have asked for a better Dr. or a better outcome. We are so grateful he was recommended to us.
    — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1104051473
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Francisco
    • University Of California Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobbs works at Saddle Rock Institute in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dobbs’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.