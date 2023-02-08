Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD
Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dobbs works at
Dr. Dobbs' Office Locations
-
1
Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd.555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 788-5242Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-7384
-
3
Western Pathology At St Marys Reg Med Ctr235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040
-
4
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobbs?
Dr Dobbs is very easy to talk to. He listens to my concerns, and explains things well. His office staff are all great
About Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699723148
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbs works at
Dr. Dobbs has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.