Overview of Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD

Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dobbs works at Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd. in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.