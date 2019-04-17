Dr. Ryan Dodde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dodde, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Dodde, MD
Dr. Ryan Dodde, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Dr. Dodde's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Arts of West Michigan3124 N Wellness Dr Ste 10, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 738-5870
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 738-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dodde is a skilled plastic and cosmetic surgeon who uses his artistic skills to accomplish excellent results. The work he has done in our family has lasted over the years. He gives great care and attention to his patients needs.
About Dr. Ryan Dodde, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Dodde works at
