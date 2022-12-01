See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (179)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD

Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Donegan works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donegan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Physical Enhancement Center
    3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-5140
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (174)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Ryan Donegan is an absolutely exception to his trade..highly skilled and knowledgeable in his field and is able to explain things at any level. His expertise and professionalism is second to none..his staff his nurse and his PA..genuinely care about his patients.
    Anthony Yarborough — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073610556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Fellowship From Washington University In St. Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Master's Degree in health policy & clinical research design- Dartmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donegan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donegan works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Donegan’s profile.

    Dr. Donegan has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Donegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donegan.

