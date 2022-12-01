Overview of Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD

Dr. Ryan Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Donegan works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.