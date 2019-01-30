Overview of Dr. Ryan Dowling, MD

Dr. Ryan Dowling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dowling works at North Jersey Orthopaedic Group in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.