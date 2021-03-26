Overview of Dr. Ryan Drake, DO

Dr. Ryan Drake, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at Neurocare Center Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.