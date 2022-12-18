Overview of Dr. Ryan Empey, MD

Dr. Ryan Empey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Empey works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.