Dr. Ryan Endress, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Endress, MD

Dr. Ryan Endress, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Endress works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Endress' Office Locations

    Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Basal Thumb Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction and Tendon Interposition (LRTI) for the Thumb Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve and Brachial Plexus Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Pyrolytic Carbon Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Joint Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2020
    I went to see Dr. Endress after sustaining a second degree frostbite injury to my nose while winter mountaineering. There was a 50% change of reperfusion given to my nose and I was sure that I would be kept off of the mountains for a few months. However, after receiving excellent care and treatment from Dr. Endress, my nose looks almost normal 1.5 weeks later and I plan to return to the mountains next week. I highly recommend him for all your burn and frostbite needs. And I have a feeling I will definitely be seeing him again. Thanks, Dr. Endress!
    Jennifer Nanney — Dec 27, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Endress, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457549446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital and Clinics|Stanford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Stanford Univ Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Endress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Endress has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Endress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Endress works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Endress’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Endress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endress.

