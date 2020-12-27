Dr. Ryan Endress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Endress, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Endress, MD
Dr. Ryan Endress, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Endress' Office Locations
Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Endress after sustaining a second degree frostbite injury to my nose while winter mountaineering. There was a 50% change of reperfusion given to my nose and I was sure that I would be kept off of the mountains for a few months. However, after receiving excellent care and treatment from Dr. Endress, my nose looks almost normal 1.5 weeks later and I plan to return to the mountains next week. I highly recommend him for all your burn and frostbite needs. And I have a feeling I will definitely be seeing him again. Thanks, Dr. Endress!
About Dr. Ryan Endress, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457549446
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics|Stanford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Stanford Univ Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Endress has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Endress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Endress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.