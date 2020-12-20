Dr. Ryan Engel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Engel, DO
Overview of Dr. Ryan Engel, DO
Dr. Ryan Engel, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel's Office Locations
-
1
Javon Bea Hospital-rockton2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-6188Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?
I missed Dr. Engel he gave me courage when I thought I didn't have any. I went to receive chemo one day and learned he was no longer with the organization. He was kind, thorough, and drew pictures to get me to understand my condition and what was the best treatment plan. None of the staff could tell me but I could no one wanted to see him leave.
About Dr. Ryan Engel, DO
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740336718
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.