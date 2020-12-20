See All Hematologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Ryan Engel, DO

Hematology
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Engel, DO

Dr. Ryan Engel, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Dr. Engel works at Mercyhealth in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Javon Bea Hospital-rockton
    2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-6188
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2020
    I missed Dr. Engel he gave me courage when I thought I didn't have any. I went to receive chemo one day and learned he was no longer with the organization. He was kind, thorough, and drew pictures to get me to understand my condition and what was the best treatment plan. None of the staff could tell me but I could no one wanted to see him leave.
    Tricey44 — Dec 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Engel, DO

    • Hematology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740336718
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Engel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engel has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

