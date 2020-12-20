Overview of Dr. Ryan Engel, DO

Dr. Ryan Engel, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Engel works at Mercyhealth in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.