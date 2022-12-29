See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Canton, OH
Dr. Ryan Eschbaugh, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Eschbaugh, DO

Dr. Ryan Eschbaugh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Eschbaugh works at SPECTRUM ORTHOPAEDICS INC in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Eschbaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Orthopaedics
    7442 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 305-0838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Great job A to Z
    — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Eschbaugh, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174878482
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
    Internship
    • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Eschbaugh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eschbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eschbaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eschbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eschbaugh works at SPECTRUM ORTHOPAEDICS INC in North Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Eschbaugh’s profile.

    Dr. Eschbaugh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eschbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eschbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eschbaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eschbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eschbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

