Dr. Ryan Evans, MD

Neurology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Evans, MD

Dr. Ryan Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Neurology Associates Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates Of Rochester
    20 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 586-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2018
    Ive been a patient of Dr. Evans for 2 years now and from the very beginning Dr. Evans was different than any other Doctor ive been to. Wait times are nearly zero because they are always running on time. Dr. Evans comes to the waiting room to get the patients, not a nurse so you can wait even longer. He is professional, thoughtful, attentive and works to understand the problem instead of just throwing meds at the problem. Migranes reduced from 2/week to 1-2/month. Thanks Dr. Evans.
    EricRowley in Webster, NY — Jun 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Evans, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245242981
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

