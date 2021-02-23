Dr. Ryan Fante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Fante, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Fante, MD
Dr. Ryan Fante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Fante's Office Locations
Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was wonderful. Caring, thorough, listened to your concerns, and did a great job on my eyes. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Ryan Fante, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fante has seen patients for Pterygium, Retinal Neovascularization and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.