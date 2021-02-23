Overview of Dr. Ryan Fante, MD

Dr. Ryan Fante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.



Dr. Fante works at SANSUM CLINIC in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Retinal Neovascularization and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.