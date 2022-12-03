Overview

Dr. Ryan Figg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Figg works at SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.