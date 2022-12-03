Dr. Ryan Figg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Figg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Figg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Figg works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figg?
Excellent
About Dr. Ryan Figg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205806858
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figg works at
Dr. Figg has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Figg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.