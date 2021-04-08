Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Mt. Sterling100 Sterling Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 263-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several weeks of an unidentified rash, we made an appt with Dr Fischer. Confident, knowledgeable and excellent bedside manner! We have found our new dermatologist!
About Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Scabies and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.