Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Scabies and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
    250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-4444
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mt. Sterling
    100 Sterling Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Scabies
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Scabies
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2021
    After several weeks of an unidentified rash, we made an appt with Dr Fischer. Confident, knowledgeable and excellent bedside manner! We have found our new dermatologist!
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Fischer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1912263617
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Dermatology
