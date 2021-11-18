Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Village Podiatry Centers of Canton132 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 880-0036
Center for Amputation Prevention200 Patewood Dr Ste C300, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did surgery on my friend who had an infected foot. Being an OR and wound care nurse I can attest to his skill. The patient’s foot healed quickly. I was very impressed.
About Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760649602
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Hampden Sydney College
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
