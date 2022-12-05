Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO
Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WV School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Fitzwater works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fitzwater's Office Locations
Nuclear Medicine Svc Inc1220 Lee St E Ste 105, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1965Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzwater?
Dr Fitzwater was very professional and caring! I had an emergency situation and he was very reassuring before I went into surgery, Highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770524977
Education & Certifications
- Camc
- WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzwater has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzwater works at
Dr. Fitzwater has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzwater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.