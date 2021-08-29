See All Plastic Surgeons in Jasper, IN
Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Jasper, IN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD

Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Flannagan works at Flannagan Plastic Surgery PC in Jasper, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Flannagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flannagan Plastic Surgery PC
    2005 Saint Charles St Ste 4, Jasper, IN 47546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-6600
  2. 2
    3777 Venetian Way, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Eyelid Surgery
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flannagan?

    Aug 29, 2021
    Through all I have been through, Dr Flannagan gave me hope! He answered my question if I even had to ask them because he already answered them with me having to ask. Kristen was wonderful in going over paperwork. Also Dr. Flannagan caught a huge booboo, I am so glad he double checked! I can’t thank the staff enough and Dr. Flannagan in the stressful time you have me hope I’d still be a beautiful bride. Thank you!
    Kristin Licea- Martinez — Aug 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flannagan to family and friends

    Dr. Flannagan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flannagan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992916290
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flannagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flannagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flannagan has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flannagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Flannagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flannagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flannagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flannagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.