Dr. Ryan Flannery, MD
Dr. Ryan Flannery, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Flannery's Office Locations
Ryan G. Flannery, MD5124 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 315-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Had several pain doctors and Dr Flannery is the best. He understands your pain and treats it accordingly. Finest pain doctor in Pittsburgh!
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659633659
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Flannery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
