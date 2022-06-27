Overview

Dr. Ryan Floyd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at Excela Health Physician Practices Inc. in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.