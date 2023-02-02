Dr. Ryan Fogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Fogg, MD
Dr. Ryan Fogg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.
Gainesville Urology P.C.1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-8438
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Union General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
So thankful to have Dr. Fogg as my Doctor. She has helped me tremendously, always very kind and cares greatly for her patients. Her nurse is also great and very friendly.
About Dr. Ryan Fogg, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Temple University Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Urology
Dr. Fogg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogg has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.