Dr. Ryan Friedberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Friedberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Tcu1 Deaconess Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-2349
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedberg listens patiently to your concerns and offers options for treatment. Helps you make an informed decision
About Dr. Ryan Friedberg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578526844
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.