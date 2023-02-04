See All Hand Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ryan Garcia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (80)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Garcia, MD

Dr. Ryan Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2000
  2. 2
    Carolinas Medical Center-mercy
    2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 304-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I have always had a good experience. Thoroughly satisfied with everything and everyone.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Ryan Garcia, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063626877
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Hand Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

