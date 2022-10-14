Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD
Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Glasser works at
Dr. Glasser's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists, LLC5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-8103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glasser?
Recently had cervical spinal fusion and sorry I didn’t have it done sooner. So pleased with the results. Dr. Glasser is always on time with his appointments and takes his time to answer questions. Definitely would recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215017637
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Medical Science Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasser works at
Dr. Glasser has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.