Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM
Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Golub works at
Dr. Golub's Office Locations
Arizona Foot Health PC11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 973-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Golub is always prompt and helpful and my issues are always taken care of. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285635888
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
- Park Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golub has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golub speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.
