Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (16)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM

Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Golub works at Arizona Foot Health PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Golub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Foot Health PC
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 973-3888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr Golub is always prompt and helpful and my issues are always taken care of. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285635888
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
    Internship
    • Park Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Golub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Golub works at Arizona Foot Health PC in Phoenix, AZ.

    Dr. Golub has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

