Dr. Ryan Gonzales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Gonzales, MD
Dr. Ryan Gonzales, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Gonzales, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134330061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzales accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Dr. Gonzales has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.