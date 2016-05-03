Dr. Ryan Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Goodwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Goodwin, MD
Dr. Ryan Goodwin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Goodwin works at
Dr. Goodwin's Office Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodwin?
Definitely recommend because he is so caring! He has done 3 surgeries on me (foot, and 2 double knee). All had excellent results! He got rid of my knock knees in less than a year!
About Dr. Ryan Goodwin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205891470
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.