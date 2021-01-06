Dr. Ryan Guillory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Guillory, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Guillory, MD
Dr. Ryan Guillory, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Guillory's Office Locations
East Texas Ear, Nose, & Throat912 Walnut Hill Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 212-9456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve used Dr. Guillory for our toddler who needed tubes in her ears and he is super good with children! The nurses and office staff are so nice and sweet, and we loved the clinic where he performed surgery to place the ear tubes. We will happily continue to use him as needed and have no complaints.
About Dr. Ryan Guillory, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104947175
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Guillory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guillory has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
