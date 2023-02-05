See All Neurosurgeons in Olympia, WA
Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (137)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD

Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Harbor Regional Health, Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Halpin works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halpin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
    3901 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Upper Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Upper Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halpin?

    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr. Halpin was prompt in seeing me. He fully explained the upcoming surgical procedure he felt that I needed to alleviate several years of chronic severe lower back pain. We discussed the procedure and the lengthy recovery process. Dr. Halpin made me feel confident and trusting in his surgical practices. I’m looking forward to a pain free life in the near future.
    Doug K. — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halpin to family and friends

    Dr. Halpin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Halpin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467618025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • Harbor Regional Health
    • Multicare Capital Medical Center
    • Providence St. Peter Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halpin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halpin works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Halpin’s profile.

    Dr. Halpin has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.