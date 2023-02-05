Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD
Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Harbor Regional Health, Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Halpin works at
Dr. Halpin's Office Locations
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates3901 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpin?
Dr. Halpin was prompt in seeing me. He fully explained the upcoming surgical procedure he felt that I needed to alleviate several years of chronic severe lower back pain. We discussed the procedure and the lengthy recovery process. Dr. Halpin made me feel confident and trusting in his surgical practices. I’m looking forward to a pain free life in the near future.
About Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Harbor Regional Health
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halpin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpin has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpin.
