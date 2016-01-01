Overview of Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD

Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Haulk works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lebanon, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.