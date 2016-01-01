Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD
Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Haulk works at
Dr. Haulk's Office Locations
1
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (877) 585-9660
2
Lebanon Office - NAK325 W Walnut St Ste 300, Lebanon, KY 40033 Directions (877) 585-9660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Elizabethtown - Nephrology Associates of Kentuckia914 N Dixie Ave Ste 303, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 900-0871
4
Bardstown Office - NAK4359 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (877) 585-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Haulk, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366573180
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Haulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haulk has seen patients for Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria, and more.
