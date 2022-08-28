See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (723)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD

Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Heffelfinger works at Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heffelfinger's Office Locations

    Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics
    925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 723 ratings
    Patient Ratings (723)
    5 Star
    (631)
    4 Star
    (45)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 28, 2022
    Dr Heffelfinger is a caring experienced professional doctor. His attention to detail makes him exceptional. I could not be happier with the entire process of my mini facelift and neck lift. He understood my fears and questions. He truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him!
    Kathi K. — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffelfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heffelfinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heffelfinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heffelfinger works at Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Heffelfinger’s profile.

    723 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffelfinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffelfinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffelfinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffelfinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

