Overview

Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Heffelfinger works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.